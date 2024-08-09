Top track

The James Browne Trio (1st House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Fri, 9 Aug, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Don't miss this incredible show featuring the one and only James Browne - a significant force behind The Koko Collective. Browne is known for his mastery of the stride piano and has gained national recognition for his signature style. The Koko Collective i...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Piano Bar Soho.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The James Browne Trio

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

