Do Go On: Live Podcast

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 16 Nov, 1:00 pm
PodcastLondon
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
'Do Go On' is an Australian comedy/history podcast hosted by Melbourne comedians Jess Perkins, Matt Stewart and Dave Warneke. Over eight years and more than 450 episodes they've taken it in turns to report on a topic suggested by a listener and have covere...

16+ (All U18s must be accompanied by 21+. No more than two U18s per 21+)
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

