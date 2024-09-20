DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Una serata unica all’interno della suggestiva cornice barocca della Chiesa San Carlo di Modena. Arriva al DIG Festival il live di James Jonathan Clancy, il cui “Sprecato” è fra i migliori album del 2024 per riviste come Uncut e Rumore.
Italo-canadese, Cla...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.