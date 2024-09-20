Top track

DIG 2024: James Jonathan Clancy + Bono/Burattini

Chiesa di San Carlo, Modena
Fri, 20 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsModena
James Jonathan Clancy - Castle Night
About

Una serata unica all’interno della suggestiva cornice barocca della Chiesa San Carlo di Modena. Arriva al DIG Festival il live di James Jonathan Clancy, il cui “Sprecato” è fra i migliori album del 2024 per riviste come Uncut e Rumore.

Questo evento non ha limiti di età
Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE DIG - DOCUMENTARI INCHIESTE GIORNALISMI - ETS

Lineup

Bono / Burattini, James Jonathan Clancy

Venue

Chiesa di San Carlo, Modena

Via S. Carlo, 7, 41121 Modena MO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

