l'isolachenonc'è / La cantastorie

Biblioteca Oglio
Sat, 14 Sept, 10:30 am
WorkshopMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Letture animate ad alta voce per sperimentare l’immaginazione, smuovere il pensiero, dare forza alle idee, soprattutto a quelle fuori dagli schemi.

Con l’attrice Martina Folena, dai libri di Gallucci, Settenove, Sinnos, Valentina Edizioni....

Questo è un evento 4-7 anni
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Biblioteca Oglio

Via Oglio 18, 20139 Milan Milan, Italy
