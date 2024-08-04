DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

T4T at Rash w/ Xana101, Soo intoit, Pauli Cakes & Venus Melissa

Rash Bar NYC
Sun, 4 Aug, 8:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sunday night at Rash

Skip the line with an RSVP

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Rash

Lineup

Soo Intoit, Pauli Cakes

Venue

Rash Bar NYC

941 Willoughby Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

