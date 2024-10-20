Top track

Matt B - GIMME LOVE (feat. Eddy Kenzo)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Matt B

Rich Mix
Sun, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Matt B - GIMME LOVE (feat. Eddy Kenzo)
Got a code?

About

GRAMMY®-Nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Matt B heads to London to celebrate the release of his new album ALKEBULAN II. Recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the album explores notions of homecoming and connection with the ancestors.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rich Mix.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rich Mix

35-47 Bethnal Green Rd, London E1 6LA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.