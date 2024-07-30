DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cruz Control: EP Release Show ft Aquinomas

The Stowaway
Tue, 30 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CRUZ CONTROL feat. AQUINOMAS

Cruz Control presents original music and homage to to classics, showcasing music of different genres including RnB, Jazz, Funk, and Soul.

The house set will incorporate multicultural influence into black american music, such...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Mandom LLC DBA The Stowaway.

Lineup

Cruz Control, Cruz Control

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

