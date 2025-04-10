Top track

Eisbrecher

La Rayonne
Thu, 10 Apr 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€34.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Garmonbozia, présente :

Après avoir fait salle comble lors de son dernier passage à Lyon en 2023, EISBRECHER revient jeudi 10 avril 2025 pour briser cette fois-ci la glace de La Rayonne ! Mené par le chanteur A...

Tout public
Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Heldmaschine, Eisbrecher

Venue

La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open7:00 pm

