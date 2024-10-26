DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Photay *Windswept* Album Release

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a concert to celebrate Photay's fifth solo album, Windswept, out this fall on Mexican Summer. Special guests will join, to be announced soon.

~

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by 2220 Arts.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Photay

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

