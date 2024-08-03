DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Afters: Randall

Lakota
Sat, 3 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsBristol
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Did someone say afters at Lakota?

We are thrilled to have the legend Randall joining us at Lakota for The Afters.

"DJ Randall", is a British Jungle and Drum and bass DJ and record producer.

With Fabio and Grooverider, Randall was one of the DJs who'd na...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lakota.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Randall

Venue

Lakota

6 Upper York St, Bristol BS2 8QN, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

