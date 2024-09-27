Top track

The Mothercrow - Lizard Queen

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THE MOTHERCROW presenta "Foráneo" + The White Coven

El Sótano
Fri, 27 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Mothercrow - Lizard Queen
Got a code?

About

La cosmopolita banda afincada en Barcelona, The Mothercrow, presentará el 27 de septiembre en la sala madrileña El Sótano sus más flamantes inquietudes en forma de un nuevo LP denominado “Foráneo” de la mano de dos sellos emblemáticos de la escena: LaRub...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Mothercrow, White Coven

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

FAQs

Política de menores

Los menores con edades comprendidas entre 16 y 18 años pueden entrar solos a las actuaciones en directo. Los menores de 16 años deben ir acompañados de sus progenitores o tutores. Al finalizar la actuación los menores no pueden permanecer en el establecimiento.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.