La cosmopolita banda afincada en Barcelona, The Mothercrow, presentará el 27 de septiembre en la sala madrileña El Sótano sus más flamantes inquietudes en forma de un nuevo LP denominado “Foráneo” de la mano de dos sellos emblemáticos de la escena: LaRub...
Los menores con edades comprendidas entre 16 y 18 años pueden entrar solos a las actuaciones en directo. Los menores de 16 años deben ir acompañados de sus progenitores o tutores. Al finalizar la actuación los menores no pueden permanecer en el establecimiento.
