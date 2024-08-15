DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are proud to present live music outside a bus! Join us in the Wood Green sunshine at Blue House Yard for live music from Connie Eliza, Granary Club, Justin Peng and Nina Sundstrom. We'll also be joined by a special guest poet in Georgie Jones.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.