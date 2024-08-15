Top track

Connie Eliza - I'm Easy

live music outside a bus

Ludo's
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

We are proud to present live music outside a bus! Join us in the Wood Green sunshine at Blue House Yard for live music from Connie Eliza, Granary Club, Justin Peng and Nina Sundstrom. We'll also be joined by a special guest poet in Georgie Jones.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Turtle Tempo.

Lineup

Justin Peng

Venue

Ludo's

Blue House Yard, 5 River Park Rd, London, England N22 7TE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

