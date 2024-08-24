DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ACW Wrestling--Austin Anarchy

Radio East
Sat, 24 Aug, 8:00 pm
SportAustin
$15.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a night of wild fun with ACW Wrestling bringing its very first show to Austin, Texas! Pro and amateur wreslters duke it out for the belt.

All ages
Presented by Radio East.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

