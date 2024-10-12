DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ácido Pantera & Monophonicos

FGO-Barbara
Sat, 12 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ÁCIDO PANTERA est un trio de musique électronique tropicale dynamique de Bogotá, en Colombie.

Ils fusionnent la musique de club avec des rythmes vibrants de cumbia, mambo et merengue, créant une expérience immersive de cumbia-house.

Découvrez l'énergie c...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par OVASTAND SARL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Acido Pantera, Monophonicos

Venue

FGO-Barbara

1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

