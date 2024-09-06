DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Couch Potato Massacre and Friends are back for a super festive night on our patio and inside after! Doors 6pm. Patio showtime 7-10 and then inside after 10. $13 advance tickets, $15 day of the show and $10 after 10. If Weather is Dumb the show moves indo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.