Couch Potato Massacre, Mary Jam, Dingus, The Toss Ups, Ray Gun Youth and Cheap Bouquet

Palmer's Bar Patio
Fri, 6 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$16.49
Couch Potato Massacre and Friends are back for a super festive night on our patio and inside after! Doors 6pm. Patio showtime 7-10 and then inside after 10. $13 advance tickets, $15 day of the show and $10 after 10. If Weather is Dumb the show moves indo...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Couch Potato Massacre, Mary Jam, Ray Gun Youth

Palmer's Bar Patio

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

