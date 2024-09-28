DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Green Lanes

Downstairs at the Dome
Sat, 28 Sept, 7:00 pm
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
CANCEL YOUR PLANS. For one night and one night only @greenlanesuk will be making their stage debut Downstairs at The Dome 28/09/2024. The indie rockers will be bringing the energy and a few surprises along the way!  Special guests tba.

Poster by @pembostu...

14+ Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Dome.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
250 capacity

