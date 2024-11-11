Top track

Curses (Live) + Nuovo Testamento (Live)

The Lexington
Mon, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
£20.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

A double headline with Curses and Nuovo Testamento at London's The Lexington on 11th November.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SC&P + Night Terrors
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Nuovo Testamento, Curses

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity
