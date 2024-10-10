Top track

Scorpion Child - Tower Grove

Scorpion Child

ARCI Bellezza
Thu, 10 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

SCORPION CHILD | LIVE _ MILANO

GIOVEDÌ 10 OTTOBRE 2024

CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA | H.22

INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI ARCI

[ARCI CARD IS MANDATORY]

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Hardstaff Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Scorpion Child

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

