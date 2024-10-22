Top track

cumgirl8 - Cherry Nipples

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

cumgirl8

Hi-Dive
Tue, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsDenver
$23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

cumgirl8 - Cherry Nipples
Got a code?

About

cumgirl8 met in a sex chat 8000 years ago in another metaverse. Made up of Lida Fox (bass), Veronika Vilim (guitar), Chase Lombardo (drums), and Avishag Rodrigues (guitar), the band started as an art collective in 2019 before coming together to create a bo...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

cumgirl8

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.