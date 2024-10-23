Top track

Napoleon

Riki

Club Congress
Wed, 23 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$17.46

About Riki

Riki is the Los Angeles based dark synth-pop outfit commandeered by the mysterious Niff Nawor, a visual artist and musician active in the deathrock / anarcho-punk scenes of the California bay area (formerly a member of Crimson Scarlet), before founding her Read more

Event information

Wednesday October 23

w/ DJ Mijito

Doors 7pm | Show 7:30pm

Adv $12 | Dos $15 + fees

all ages
Lineup

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

