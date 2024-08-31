Top track

KEEP ME WAITING

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ginja

The Sultan Rooftop
Sat, 31 Aug, 5:00 pm
GigsNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

KEEP ME WAITING
Got a code?

About

GINJA is back with their annual double-header for Labor Day Weekend. Taking over the Sultan Room venue rooftop and downstairs with non-stop Afrobeats, Amapiano, Dancehall and Soca to celebrate the diaspora this holiday weekend. Sounds by Ethan Tomas + Frie...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GINJA, Ethan Tomas

Venue

The Sultan Rooftop

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.