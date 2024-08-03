DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brain Dead presents MTG Commander Tournament

Zebulon
Sat, 3 Aug, 10:00 am
SocialLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DECK SELECTION:

Participants will receive a Pre-Constructed Magic the Gathering Commander Format Deck from a recently released MTG product line determined by a spin on the prize wheel. Players will pilot this selected deck throughout the tournament. Card...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open10:00 am
300 capacity

