DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DECK SELECTION:
Participants will receive a Pre-Constructed Magic the Gathering Commander Format Deck from a recently released MTG product line determined by a spin on the prize wheel. Players will pilot this selected deck throughout the tournament. Card...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.