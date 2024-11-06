Top track

Pol - Boys Are

Concert • Pol

Le Mazette
Wed, 6 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le mercredi 6 novembre, on plonge dans l’univers de Pol. Composé des frères Ruben Pol et Matthijs Pol, leur univers combinent sans effort leur passion pour la musique et la mode. Forts de leur expérience de mannequins, ils ont travaillé pour des marques te...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

POL

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

