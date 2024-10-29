Top track

Your Teeth In My Neck

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Scientist Live

The Jazz Cafe
Tue, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Your Teeth In My Neck
Got a code?

About

Mixed at midnight on Friday the 13th, the last classical Jamaican dub mixer, Scientist, unleashed a dark concoction of thundering basslines, eerie piano parts, and ghostly percussion into the world.

After that, the world of reggae and dub was changed, set...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Scientist

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.