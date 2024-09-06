Top track

I Would Find You

Oceanator

Comet Ping Pong
Fri, 6 Sept, 10:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friday, September 6th 2024
Oceanator + TBA
10PM - $16 ADV / $19 DOS - All Ages

OCEANATOR
New York, NY
https://oceanator.bandcamp.com/

After a handful of cassette releases, including the Lows EP in 2018, Brooklyn’s Oceanator released their proper...

All ages
UN Booking + Rediscover Fire Booking
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oceanator

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

