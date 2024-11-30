Top track

Manuel Göttsching - E2-E4 Ruhige Nervosität 2 - Mixed

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ECHOES: A Tribute to Ash Ra Tempel and Manuel Göttsching by Etienne Jaument and Nicolas Villebrun

Rich Mix
Sat, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Manuel Göttsching - E2-E4 Ruhige Nervosität 2 - Mixed
Got a code?

About

A Tribute to Ash Ra Tempel and Manuel Göttsching by Etienne Jaument and Nicolas Villebrun.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Baba Yagas Hut.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Etienne Jaumet, Nicolas Villebrun

Venue

Rich Mix

35-47 Bethnal Green Rd, London E1 6LA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.