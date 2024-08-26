Top track

The Dreaded Laramie - Goggles

Teens in Trouble, Bat Boy, and the Dreaded Lamarie

Purgatory
Mon, 26 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Dreaded Laramie - Goggles
About

The bright-blazing new creative project of Lizzie Killian, Teens in Trouble refracts the sounds of punk, garage, and dream-pop through a prism of memory, melding past and present with the kind of sun-dappled clarity that can only come from hindsight. Armed...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Teens in Trouble, Bat Boy, The Dreaded Lamarie

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

