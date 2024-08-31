Top track

Archways - Canvas Sky

Archways live in Camden

Camden Assembly
Sat, 31 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is teaming up with The Camden Assembly to welcome an amazing line up on Saturday August 31st, 2024. ARCHWAYS - “One of the capital’s hype-worthy and breakthrough indie bands.” - Evening Standard

Archways are the new, up and coming, BBC Weekly Vib...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Five Lines, Archways

Venue

Camden Assembly

49 Chalk Farm Road, London NW1 8AN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

