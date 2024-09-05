Top track

Emma Smith and Jamie Safir

The Jazz Sanctuary
Thu, 5 Sept, 7:15 pm
Twickenham
From £13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join the sensational, award-winning Jazz Singer, Emma Smith and her long-time musical collaborator, Jamie Safir for an intimate evening of music, song and chat. Following on from last year's critically acclaimed album "Meshuga Baby" and having just returne...

This is an 12+ event
Presented by The Jazz Sanctuary.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Emma Smith, Jamie Safir

Venue

The Jazz Sanctuary

The Turk's Head, 28 Winchester Road, Twickenham, England TW1 1LF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:15 pm

