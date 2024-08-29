Top track

kOOL BIRDS #SPECIALSUMMER24

La Marbrerie
Thu, 29 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsMontreuil
About

kOOL BIRDS est une organisation de concerts dans des lieux atypiques à Pantin, Montreuil et Paris, curatée par Nicolas Laureau et organisés avec Fabrice Laureau (F/lor), musiciens et fondateurs du label Prohibited Records.

EMMANUELLE PARRENIN (FR)

Em...

Tout public
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
Lineup

4
Emmanuelle Parrenin, Shane Aspegren, Nicolas Laureau and 4 more

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

