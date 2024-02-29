Top track

Yuuf - Good Days Ahead

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

YUUF

Servant Jazz Quarters
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Yuuf - Good Days Ahead
Got a code?

About

Yuuf is a London-based collective born in 2022 composed of Anthony Boatright on bass, Hugo Cottu on guitar, Oliver Overgaard on drums and Andrin Haag on hand pan and percussion. This diverse group of musicians, originating from four different countries, co...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yuuf

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.