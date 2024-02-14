Top track

Broken Hertz w/ Mutual Blue

The Old Queens Head
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:30 pm
£10.50

About

otobeat is excited to once again team up with the Old Queens Head to welcome Broken Hertz live on Wednesday, 14th February.

BROKEN HERTZ – Broken Hertz are an indie-rock band from London, UK, drawing inspiration from early 2000’s indie-rock whilst simulta...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mutual Blue

Venue

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

