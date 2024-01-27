DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wet For Me - A dyke night

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
Selling fast
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

🏳️‍🌈 LESBIAN & QUEER PARTY 💦

L'équipe se réserve le droit d'admission.
Soirée prioritaire aux personnes s’identifiant comme femmes, queer, lesbiennes, trans ou non-binaires.

Samedi 27 janvier 2024, célébrons nos amours queers et continuons à faire v...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maud Geffray, Dana Montana

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.