Fiona’s World x BodyBag: Championship Ring

H0l0
Sat, 3 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
$29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Matt Ox
Slimesito
Christ Dillinger
Xaviersobased
Nurse
DJ Delirium
Leviathan
PhreshBoySwag
Seth Valestrand
DJ Kellen
Xhris2Easy
Kiryano
4Evr
DJ Rennessy
Goner
+ more TBA

This is a 21+ Event
Presented by MeanRed.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

1090 Wyckoff Ave, Queens, NY 11385, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

