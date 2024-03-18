Top track

BCUC

The Crescent
Mon, 18 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£19.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BCUC: Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness. Indigenous funk, hiphop consciousness and punk rock energy from Soweto, South Africa.

From humble beginnings, rehearsing in a shipping container a stone’s throw from the church where Desmond Tutu organised the esc...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ouroboros.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BCUC

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

