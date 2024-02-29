DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
OSLO SOCIAL CLUB
Weekly takeovers from the most innovative tastemakers in London doing til the early morning <3
A rotating line up from No Signal, Balamii, Voices Radio, Azeema Magazine, ODYXXEY, Wheelie and special guest drop in's!
2 cocktails for £12...
