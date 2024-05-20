DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gustaf

Songbyrd
Mon, 20 May, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Gustaf began without a name or, for that matter, many official members. In 2018, after someone’s tour bound for South by Southwest collapsed, Brooklyn musician Tarra Thiessen suddenly had a van headed to South by Southwest with no band in it. When she told...

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

