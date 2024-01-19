DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WA: Sunken + Unlucky + Bug Teeth + Bloodworm

MOTH Club
Fri, 19 Jan, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free
About

WELCOME 2024 (a Wide Awake pre-party)

Performing live: Sunken, Unlucky, Bug Teeth, Bloodworm

Age Restrictions: 18+ only (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bug Teeth, Unlucky, Sunken

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
320 capacity

