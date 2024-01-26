DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RUGRAT + SUPPORT

Notting Hill Arts Club
Fri, 26 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£4.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hotly tipped LDN alt-indie quartet RUGRAT headline Notting Hill Arts Club this January, don't miss it.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CloseUp & Super Deluxe Club.
Lineup

Rugrat

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

