The Lake

Peckham Audio
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:00 pm
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Yv Shells is a multimedia artist who works across music, film, and fine art.

Shells has released two singles JOY and LOSS and is working on an EP responding to Lucien Freud’s Girl with a Kitten, which is set to release next year. It features live instrume...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Audio.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Yv Shells, Liminetta

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

