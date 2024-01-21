DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gigl Comedy

Sebright Arms
Sun, 21 Jan, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gigl Comedy is back at the Sebright Arms on January 21st with another exciting lineup of comedians including headliner Fern Brady!

Fern Brady has been on Taskmaster UK, Live At The Apollo, 8 out of 10 Cats and Frankie Boyle's New World Order. In 2023, Fer...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gigl Comedy
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.