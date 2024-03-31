Top track

wave to earth - evening glow

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

wave to earth

SO36
Sun, 31 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsBerlin
From €45.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

wave to earth - evening glow
Got a code?

About wave to earth

Based in Seoul, South Korea, 'Wave to Earth' is a three-member band consisting of singer-songwriter Daniel Kim, drummer Dong Kyu Shin, and bassist John Cha.

'Wave to Earth' produces indie pop with a lo-fi sound based on jazz drumming, creating a unique se Read more

Event information

K-Indie stans of Europe where y’all at? It’s your turn to show up and show out in 2024. Seoul Therapy is kicking off this year’s concert ‘seasons’ by bringing South Korean indie rock band wave to earth to town!

Our past year has seen Daniel Kim, Soonjong...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Seoul Therapy.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

wave to earth

Venue

SO36

Oranienstraße 190, 10999 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.