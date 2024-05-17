DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Samuel SLZR

Sala Blue, Santana 27
Fri, 17 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBilbao
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Samuel SLZR en Sala Blue.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Helsinki Pro.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Samuel SLZR

Venue

Sala Blue, Santana 27

Calle Tellería 27, 48004 Bilbao, Biscay, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

