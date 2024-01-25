DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Junkyard Gaming: Retro Video Game Social

Whereelse?
Thu, 25 Jan, 7:00 pm
SocialMargate
£4.50
We will be turning back the clocks and transforming the Where Else? basement into a retro video arcade on 25th January for the inaugural retro video game social from JUNKYARD GAMING!

Expect retro video game classics scattered from across the pixelated...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Junkyard Gaming
Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

