DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We will be turning back the clocks and transforming the Where Else? basement into a retro video arcade on 25th January for the inaugural retro video game social from JUNKYARD GAMING!
Expect retro video game classics scattered from across the pixelated...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.