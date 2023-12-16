DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shanty Crew + Zio Pino Dj set MusicaLucis 2023

Piazzetta Sant'Oronzo
Sat, 16 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsOstuni
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MusicaLucis 2023 - Shanty Crew + Zio Pino Dj Set

🌟 Aggregazione e amore grazie alle vibrazioni della musica. Questo ci aspetta con il Dj Set della Shanty Crew e di Zio Pino, che con una vasta selezione di dubplates spazieraano a 306° nella black music....

Tutte le età
Presentato dall'Associazione Culturae Itriae Culturae.
Lineup

Venue

Piazzetta Sant'Oronzo

Piazza Della Libertà, 72017 Ostuni Brindisi, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

