Riot Social & Playful Party MCR

Partisan Collective
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
SocialManchester
About

Join us for games, mingling, music and performance & a chance to connect with our Kinky & Queer community ahead of our opening party on Feb 11th.

From 8-11pm the event will have low level music giving you a chance to socalise with the community with promp...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Riot Party
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Partisan Collective

Unit 2, New Islington Mill Regent Trading Estate Oldfield Road Salford M5 4DE
Doors open8:00 pm

