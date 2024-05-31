Top track

VIOLENT VIRA - I Don't Care

Violent Vira

Underground Music Venue - Event Space
Fri, 31 May, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $32.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

VIOLENT VIRA is a female rock vocalist and writer of Mexican-American descent. She has received major attention with the release of her single "God Complex" and "I Don't Care" both amassing millions of streams. She excels in her vocal abilities and has oft...

This is an AA event
Presented by Underground Music Venue.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Underground Music Venue - Event Space

408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

