DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Wolf You Feed + Gargantura + Cerbera

L'international
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

⚡The Wolf You Feed⚡

(Paris, FR - Heavy-Prog Metal)

Originaire d’Île-de-France, THE WOLF YOU FEED est un groupe de Metal qui vous invite à voyager dans les méandres de la condition humaine et de sa marque profonde sur la Nature.

Après avoir sorti son alb...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Wolf You Feed, Cerbera

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.