Mella Dee: All Night Long

Clock Factory
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
DJBristol
£18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The ever-evolving Mella Dee, a multifaceted talent as a DJ, producer, and visual artist, assumes control of Clock Factory for an exclusive All Night Long experience in March.

Expect Mella Dee to delve into the depths of his collection of head-spinners and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dance Corp.
Lineup

Mella Dee

Venue

Clock Factory

63 Union Gate, Bristol, BS1 2AG, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

