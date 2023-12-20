DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aisling Bea's Food Drive at The Bill Murray (daytime)

The Bill Murray
Wed, 20 Dec, 2:00 pm
SocialLondon
Free
About

Amazing comic and all round wonderful person Aisling Bea does a Food Drive every year around Christmas to help raise money and donate food in support of to support Food banks and people in need. We're really excited about having some end of year fun whilst...

This is family friendly
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aisling Bea, Barry Ferns, Nish Kumar

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK

Doors open2:00 pm

